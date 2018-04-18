Memorial services for Jane Ann Clayton, 63, of Copperas Cove, will be at 2 p.m. Friday at First Baptist Church of Copperas Cove.
Mrs. Clayton died on April 13, 2018, in Copperas Cove, after a courageous battle with pulmonary fibrosis.
She was born on June 29, 1954, in Kermit.
As with most everything she tried, Mrs. Clayton left this life victorious in the end.
Her father’s career in the oil field took her to different places in Texas, New Mexico, and even Libya, which spawned a love for travel that she embraced later in her life.
She enjoyed visiting places such as: California, Colorado, Florida, Wyoming, Washington, Canada, and Ireland, making memories with her husband and family.
There was nothing Mrs. Clayton couldn’t do.
After starting her career in administration and banking, she went back to school to earn a degree in computer programming in 1991.
Over the next 27 years, Mrs. Clayton worked her way into executive leadership at First Community Services, where she led their Applications Development functions.
Her passion for her work and travel was exceeded only by her passion for her family.
Mrs. Clayton was married to her husband, Ray Don Clayton, of Copperas Cove, for 42 years.
She and Ray have two children and two grandchildren.
Her son, Todd Clayton, and his wife, Susanna, live in Schertz with their children, Cy and Myla. daughter, Crystal Clayton, and her wife, Lorraine Garnett, live in San Francisco, Calif.
She is also survived by brother, Mark Stanford, and wife, Jamie, of Houma, La.; brother, Steve Stanford, of Lovington, N.M.; sister, Tracy Potter, and husband, Dennis, of Artesia, N.M.; as well as many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death, but is now reunited in eternity, with sister, Debbie Purdy; and parents, Ed and Phyllis Stanford.
The family will welcome visitors at her celebration of life and also wishes to thank Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home of Copperas Cove for managing her arrangements.
