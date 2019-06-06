Private services were held for Janice Tetrault 82, of Killeen and burial was at Garden of Memory in Killeen.
Mrs. Tetrault died June 2, 2019. She was born May 22, 1937 in Ware, Massachusetts.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband Louis Tetrault on Jan 13, 1986.
She is survived by her loving sister, Pat Llewellyn, who she resided with for 33 years; a nephew, Bill Llewellyn; and niece, Lindsey Llewellyn.
Arrangements were entrusted to Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home of Killeen.
