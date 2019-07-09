Funeral services for Janie Almanza Trevino, 81, of Killeen will be at 11 a.m. Friday at St Joseph’s Catholic Church. Burial ceremony will follow at Texas Veterans Cemetery.
Trevino died on June 28, 2019, in Killeen after a lengthy battle with pneumonia, surrounded by family. She was born May 13, 1937, in New Braunfels to Natividad and Maria G. Almanza.
After a 40-year career as a nurse, she retired in 2002. She married Joaquin Trevino in San Antonio on Jan. 9, 1957.
Trevino was a member of the St. Joseph’s Catholic Church where she served as a eucharistic minister, administering the sacraments of Holy Communion in church and the sacraments to those who are ill or otherwise unable to attend Mass; and devotedly prayed the rosary daily.
Trevino is preceded in death by two brothers, Juan Almanza and Andy Serna of San Antonio; and her grandson Brandon Trevino of Killeen.
Survivors include her husband; her son, David (fiancé Christina) of Ogden, Utah; one grandson, Daniel Trevino of Killeen; four granddaughters, Alexandra, Samantha, Stephanie and Simone Trevino of Ogden, Utah; three brothers, Herman Almanza of Los Angeles, California, Jesse Almanza and Oscar Almanza (Josephine) of San Antonio; and one sister, Margret Barrera of San Antonio.
Visitation will be July 11 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home with a rosary ceremony at 7 p.m.
