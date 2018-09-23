Funeral services for Pfc. Jason Matthew Decker, 25, of Slidell, Lousiana, will be at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Honaker Funeral Home in Slidell. Interment with full military honors will follow at 12:30 p.m. at the Southeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery.
Mr. Decker died Sept. 15, 2018. He was born in Slidell, where he graduated from Slidell High School in 2011. Jason was an avid outdoorsman, loved baseball and his family. He will be greatly missed and remain in our hearts forever.
Mr. Decker was the beloved husband of Emily Fuller Decker and the brother of Madison Lara, Rylee Lara, Taylor Galloway, Megan Galloway and Matthew Galloway.
Survivors include his grandparents, who nurtured and raised him from birth, Buddy and Colette Decker; his birth mother, Lacey Smith; his birth father, Adam Galloway; and many aunts; uncles; nieces; nephews and friends.
Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the funeral services.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Savannah Smiles are preferred.
