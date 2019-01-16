Funeral services with full military honors for retired Sgt. 1st Class Jeffery A. Wood, 54, of Killeen, will be at 10 a.m. Friday at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Mr. Wood died Jan. 13, 2019, at his home.
He was born Aug. 2, 1964, in Green Bay, Wis.
Survivors include his wife, Debra E. Wood, and son, James Josesph Elliott.
