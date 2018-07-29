Funeral services for Jeffrey Eugene Jones, 63, of Marble Falls, were held Friday at the Islamic Community Greater Killeen Mosque in Killeen. Burial followed the service at Magbarah Cemetery of Central Texas in Temple.
Mr. Jones died Thursday, July 26, 2018, in Temple. He was born Aug. 31, 1954, in Nocona.
