Jeffrey Jamal Smien

Services for Jeffery Jamal Smien, 51, of Killeen, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen, officiated by Minister Bryan Hodge and by Minister (Retired) Edd Melton. Burial will follow at noon at Live Oak Cemetery in Youngsport.
Mr. Smien died July 17, 2018. He was born May 25, 1967, to Fayez Charles and Carolyn Fay Cason Smien in Killeen.
He attended school in Killeen and Florence.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Carolyn Cason-Smien and his grandfather, Cecil Cason.
Mr. Smien is survived by his wife, Tami Jayne Vielma; his father, Fay Smien; his sons, Jeffery Smien Jr. and Conner Smien; his sisters, Deena and husband, Joe Turner and their four children, Jacob, Jeena, Jackson and Joseph, as well as Jill and husband, Joel Williamson, and their two children, Joely and Jett; grandmother, Sybil Cason; and numerous relatives and friends.
Pallbearers at the service will be Ronnie Morgan, Paul David, Conway Johnson, Jimmy Key, Richard Frith and Mike Riley.
The family would like to give a special thanks to the Youngsport Church of Christ for all of their love and support.
