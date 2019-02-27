Services for Jennie H. Miller, 88, of Killeen, will be at noon Tuesday, at the Tabernacle of Praise Church in Killeen. Burial will follow at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Mrs. Miller died Feb. 23, 2019, at her home, surrounded by family and friends.
She was born May 26, 1930, to the union of Willie and Lydia Calloway, in Gadsden, Ala., the fourth of six children.
Mrs. Miller accepted Christ at an early age. She was a faithful member of the first United Pentecostal Church in Killeen, which was later relocated and renamed Tabernacle of Praise, where she served diligently until her health failed her.
She was united in marriage to A.B. Miller on April 25, 1953. The couple were blessed with nine wonderful children, Anginald, Neal, Anthony Boyce, James Edward, Lydia Annette, Cynthia, Judy Mauldine, Barbara Darlene, and Rosalind Fay. After several years of traveling, the military brought the family to Fort Hood in Killeen in 1964.
She was employed at Bell Haven Nursing Center and the Cowhouse Motor Hotel and Restaurant. She later retired and became a homemaker for her husband and nine children, and cared for many children in the Killeen-Marlboro Heights Community.
Mrs. Miller was preceded in death by her parents, Willie and Lydia Calloway; two sisters, Fannie Elliot and Mateldia Arnold; three brothers, Willie Calloway, Jr., Henry Calloway and Darryl Calloway.
She leaves to cherish her memory her husband, A.B. Miller; one brother, James Calloway of Detriot. Mich., Neal (Geraldine) of Austin, Anthony (Charlene) of Lancaster, James Sr. (Darlene) of Waco; six daughters, Anginald Fletcher (Albert) of Temple, Annette Poindexter of Killeen, Cynthia Sartin of Beaufort, S.C., Judy Clark of Dallas, N.C., Barbara Hudgens (Larry) of Killeen, and Rosiland Harkness (Gregory) of Killeen; 18 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends, and four special friends, Ms. Wadella Heath, Ms. Hazel Daniels, Ms. Dorthy Preston, and Sis. Mary Gilbert.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Killeen.
