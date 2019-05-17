A memorial service for Jeraldine Svoboda, 97, of Nebraska, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove. Interment at the Herman Cemetery is pending.
Mrs. Svoboda died May 13, 2019, in Copperas Cove after a long battle with Alzheimer’s.
She was a beloved mother, grandmother, bowler, crocheter and crossword puzzle aficionado. She lived a full and happy life.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Adolph Svoboda, and son-in-law retired Command Sgt. Maj. Robert Wedgewood.
Mrs. Svoboda is survived by her daughter, Sally Wedgewood of Copperas Cove; granddaughter, Pepper Wedgewood of Dallas; and grandson, Chief Warrant Officer Jeffrey Wedgewood of Fort Campbell, Kentucky.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at www.act.alz.org.
A lunch reception will follow the memorial service. Please bring any notes or memorabilia to be contributed to the memory box at the memorial service.
Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Offer condolences or share memories with the family at crawfordbowers.org.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.