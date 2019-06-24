Memorial services for retired Staff Sgt. Jeremy Brooks Puryear, 41, will be at 11 a.m. June 26 at Heritage Funeral Home with Marion Brooks “Buddy” Puryear officiating.
Mr. Puryear died June 19, 2019. He was born June 28, 1977, in Decatur, Alabama.
He joined the Army in 1996 and retired in October 2016 after serving more than 20 years.
Mr. Puryear was a war veteran who served tours in Bosnia, Iraq and Afghanistan.
Puryear was a brave and dedicated soldier, as well as a patient and loving husband and father. He met and married Dana Higginbotham in Fort Riley, Kansas, on June 24, 2000.
He was a natural leader and was respected by his peers and soldiers.
In 2017, he began a new career serving soldiers at the Olin E. Teague Veterans’ Medical Center.
He shared his love of Alabama football with his son.
Puryear spent many weekends grilling and listening to music with family.
Most of all he loved dachshunds and leaves behind his four beloved wiener dogs: Buster Brown, Freedom, Jack, and Astro.
Mr. Puryear was preceded in death by his mother Aleathea Raburn, and his grandparents.
Survivors include his wife Dana; his son, Jonathan Brooks; father, Marion Brooks “Buddy” Puryear. and his wife Linda.
Visitation is from 4 to 7 p.m. today at Heritage Funeral Home.
He will be taken home and laid to rest at the Alabama National Cemetery in Montevallo, Alabama. Flowers may be sent to 425 E. Central Expressway, Harker Heights, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, you may choose to donate to the Diamond Dachshund Rescue of Texas at www.ddrtx.org.
