A Celebration of Life Service will be held for Jeri B Denniston at 3:00 PM on June 2, 2018 at First United Methodist Church, Lampasas, Texas. All friends and family are welcome. Mrs. Denniston lost her 3 ½ year battle with cancer on May 1, 2018. She died peacefully at home in Kempner, Texas under the tender care of Scott and White Hospice and her loving husband.
Jeri was preceded in death by her parents Walter and Alice Bader of Wauwatosa, Wisconsin; her sister Joyce Valen of Auburn, Alabama; and sister Barbara Droudes of Milwaukee, Wisconsin. She is survived by her husband of 41 years, Don; son Nicholas and wife Jessica and daughters Olive and Vivian of Alexandria, Virginia; daughter Barbra and her husband Nick Grimmer of Austin, Texas; her sister Joanne Wormsbacher of Colorado Springs, Colorado; and her sister Sandy and her husband Don of Manalapan, New Jersey.
Jeri graduated from Wauwatosa East High School in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin in 1970. She attended the University of Wisconsin until moving to Honolulu, Hawaii in 1972 where she met her future husband. They were married in San Angelo, Texas in March of 1977. For the next 11 years she followed her husband in his Naval career to Japan for three years, back to San Angelo for five years where their two children were born, and then to Puerto Rico for three years. She and her husband retired from military service and returned to San Angelo. Jeri then completed her degree in accounting at Angelo State University. She enjoyed experiencing the different cultures in the places she lived and visited. In each location she excelled in make a house a home for her family.
Accounting was her field of professional employment from her duties at Duty Free Shoppers in Honolulu, Hawaii, in various city governments, and until her retirement from BMar and Associates in Harker Heights, Texas. At each location she earned the love and respect of her co-workers and formed lifelong friendships which she valued highly.
Her hobbies were many and diversified. She was an excellent homemaker that could do it all from gardening to cooking. She was musical in many ways and passed the love of music to her children. Wherever she lived, she found great joy in participating in church choirs and handbells, and she loved acting in plays. She led her daughter's Girl Scout troop for years and her crafts live on in many homes including her own. She was an outstanding seamstress who sewed, knitted, and crocheted throughout her life. She leaves behind many afghans that will be valued by those she loved. In her final years she knitted animal hats for her children, their spouses, her granddaughters, and friends. She found great comfort in her faith, even in the hardest days of the last several years, and used that faith to give others strength. Her greatest accomplishment is the love she has earned and returned to her immediate and extended family and friends.
In lieu of flowers and gifts, her family asks that you donate to your favorite cancer charity.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.