Services for Jerome Sims, 55, of Killeen, will be held at noon Thursday at Christian House of Prayer in Copperas Cove. Burial with military honors will follow the service at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery. Viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the church.
Mr. Sims died Feb. 11, 2019, in Harker Heights. He was born Aug. 15, 1963, in Flint, Michigan.
Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home in Killeen is in charge of local arrangements. Offer condolences at www.chisolmsfuneral.com.
