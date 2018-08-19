Funeral services for Jerry Don Gage, 53, of Nolanville, will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Dossman Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Rest Haven Cemetery.
Mr. Gage died Aug. 16, 2018, at his home in Nolanville.
He was born June 19, 1965, to Jimmy Don Gage and Sandra Kay Duncan Gage.
The family will welcome friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
