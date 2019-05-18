A funeral service for Jesse Harrelle Williams, 96, longtime resident of Killeen, will be at 2 p.m. Monday at Crawford-Bowers funeral home in Killeen, with Pastor Justin Moss of Memorial Baptist Church officiating.
Mr. Williams died May 12, 2019. He was born Dec. 1, 1922, to Harry Lee Williams and Esie Marie Ferguson Williams in Rockdale.
Mr. Williams attended Rockdale schools and soon after joined the Civilian Conservation Corps, a Depression- era goernment program to provide young people with job training and work. He also received training in the National Youth Corps, which led to a job with Boeing Aircraft in Seattle, Wash.
In 1942, Mr. Williams enlisted in the Army Air Corps, where he proudly served his country during World War II as a line mechanic and crew chief on B17, B24, and B27 planes.
He was honorably discharged in 1946, and for his service was awarded the American Theater Campaign medal, the Good Conduct medal and the World War II Victory Medal.
In the fifties, Mr. Williams was the owner and operator of Williams’ Garage and Wrecking Yard in Simmonsville and later Williams’ Service Station and Garage in Killeen.
After selling his business, he worked as shop manager for McDaniel Firestone and as service manager for Shine Brothers Goodyear until his retirement in 1989.
In 1945, Mr. Williams married the love of his life, Dorothy Morrison. They were married for 74 years and three months at the time of his death.
Mr. Williams was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Darrelle Williams; and grandson, Harry Lee Williams.
He is survived by wife Dorothy Williams and their three children, Joan Williams of Royse City, Harry (Rita) Williams of Belton, and Peggy (Ron) Morrison of Newalla, Okla. Mr. Williams is also survived by his grandchildren Shannon and Mike Kessert, Jeff Burkhart, Stacey Benoit, Kim Partain, Chris and Leigh Treat, and Shelly Boyles; 13 great-grandchildren, and sisters Wanda Scott and Joyce Williams.
Mr. Williams was a member of Memorial Baptist Church and those left behind are comforted by the knowledge that he is a child of Christ and currently resides with Him in Heaven, where he is free of pain and suffering.
He was greatly loved and leaves friends and family with a lifetime of memories. He will be missed.
