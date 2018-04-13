Services for Jessie E. Kelly-Bowman, 89, of Lampasas, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home Chapel in Killeen, with the Rev. Don Casper officiating.
Burial will follow at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Mrs. Kelly-Bowman died April 11, 2018, in Lampasas.
She was born May 22, 1928, in Dana, Iowa.
Mrs. Kelly-Bowman married Joel R. Bowman in 1962.
After her husband retired from the Army in 1974, they moved to Central Texas.
Mrs. Kelly-Bowman was a member of the First Baptist Church of Kempner.
She was an avid reader of her Bible and internet encyclopedias.
She was a homemaker and excellent cook.
Mrs. Kelly-Bowman was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Grace Kelly; three sisters; and two brothers.
She is survived by her husband, Joel R. Bowman; brothers, Russell Kelly and Bernie Kelly of Iowa; and sister, Treva Kelly of Pennsylvania.
Visitation is from 8 to 10 a.m. Monday at the Harper-Talasek Chapel in Killeen, which is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.