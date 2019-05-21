Funeral services for Mr. Jimmy Odell Lynch, 70, of Killeen will be held at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Killeen Central Baptist Church in Killeen. Interment will follow at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Mr. Lynch is survived by his wife, Yong Lynch of Killeen; his children, Alvin Lloyd Lynch of Dallas, Stacy Lynch Rodriguez of Waco and Kevin Lynch of Addison; his step-daughter, Cindy Bosque Wong; his three grandchildren, Alvin Lloyd Lynch Jr. of Dallas, Lauren Lynch of Lorena, and Ayden Rodriguez of Waco; his sisters, Deborah Lynch Archa of Sacramento, California, and Judy Lynch Ott of California.
Viewing will be held Wednesday from 1 to 3:30 p.m. at Paul Funeral Home Memorial Chapel in Marlin, which is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.