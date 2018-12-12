Funeral services for JL Byrd, 79, of Temple, will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Crotty Funeral Home in Belton.
Mr. Byrd died Dec. 6, 2018, at a local hospital.
He was born Aug. 8, 1939, to Frank and Millie Byrd in Harper.
He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Lena Fay Byrd.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.