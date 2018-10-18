Graveside services for Joan Janeau, 82, of New Braunfels and formerly of Killeen, will be 1 p.m. Monday at Killeen Memorial Park, 3516 Lake Road, Killeen.
Ms. Janeau died Oct. 4, 2018, in New Braunfels.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Janeau; father, Arnie Nikander; mother, Flora Love Truran; sister, Gloria Bishop and her nephew Steven Bishop.
Survivors include her sisters, Shirley Martin and Carol Vallery; her daughter, Anita Welker; her grandchildren, Jason and Joshua Steen; great-grandchildren, Jordan, Kayden, Jackson and Landon Steen, and several nieces and nephews.
Legends Funeral Home in San Marcos is in charge of arrangements.
