Joann Elizabeth Schwarz, 83, of Harker Heights, died Feb. 15, 2019, after a year-long battle with pancreatic cancer. It was a full life marked by her strong faith in God, love for her family and friends, and compassion for those in need.
Joann was a Texas girl through and through, born in Marlin to Erwin “Doc” Schreiber and his wife, Viola. The family eventually moved to Kerrville, where Joann spent her high school years and met the only man she ever loved, Charles Schwarz, who everyone knew as Charlie. They were married, and because Charlie was a young Army officer, the couple embarked on a 27-year adventure that led through Europe, Asia and many of the United States. During those years, Joann was ever the devoted wife and mother of three kids, often waiting anxiously at home for Charlie’s return from various duty assignments in the service of his country. Upon retirement, the two settled in Harker Heights, where Charlie passed away from a service-connected illness in 1991.
In the years that followed, Joann stayed busy with many meaningful pursuits that always focused on serving others. She was an enthusiastic member of Temple Bible Church and enjoyed serving at the guest services desk on Sunday mornings. She was a 20-year volunteer at Baylor Scott & White Hospice which returned the favor with exemplary in-home services the last two months of her life. She spent many hours on the phone and days on the road to visit, support and pray for her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, as well as her extended family.
Joann is survived by her son Charles Schwarz Jr. and wife Ann of Tyler; her daughter Deborah Anderson and husband Mark of Corpus Christi; her daughter Lauri Anthony and husband Matt of Flower Mound; and her brother Donald Schreiber and wife Jan of Houston. Her grandchildren include Chris Schwarz and wife Bethany, Travis Anderson, Hunter Anthony, and Mikayla Anthony. Great grandchildren include Jonah, Connor, and Cecilia Schwarz. Other family members include her sisters-in-law Katherine Schultz and Susie Schreiber, her precious extended family in Marlin who are too numerous to mention (how she enjoyed the annual family reunions there), and Charlie’s cousin Jim King in Kerrville. Regretfully, it is not possible to personally recognize the many people who called, visited, and brought food over this past year, but she so appreciated each one of you.
As per Joann’s request, there will be no funeral service. Those who wish to pay their respects may visit her grave at the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Kerrville at their convenience. For those who want to make a memorial donation, Joann’s two favorite charities were the Temple Bible Church Missions Fund and Samaritan’s Purse.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.