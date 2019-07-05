Funeral services for JoAnn Langford Heckathorn, 78, of Killeen will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen.
A private burial will be held at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Mrs. Heckathorn died July 3, 2019. She was born March 11, 1941, in Wellington to Lloyd and Opal Langford.
She married Bill Heckathorn on Oct. 25, 1961. JoAnn was the glue that held the Heckathorn family together. She enjoyed serving others and wanted no recognition for her many acts of kindness to friends and family.
Mrs. Heckathorn was a longtime member of East Side Baptist Church and was employed by KISD for 25 years.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 57 years, Bill Heckathorn; two sons, Jeff Heckathorn and his wife, Martha, and Jody Heckathorn. JoAnn was blessed with and adored her six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. today at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen, which is in charge of arrangements.
The family would like to thank the staff of Indian Oaks Memory Care Unit for their loving care of JoAnn.
