A celebration of life service in memory of Joanne S. Cyr and her grandson, Luke A. Cyr, 5, will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at Christ Episcopal Church, San Antonio. A reception will follow the service in the parish hall at the church.
The Cyrs died in a house fire Nov. 18, 2018.
JoAnne graduated from Radford University in 1973 and started a long and distinguished career with the Department of the Army. She was serving as the Chief of the Army’s Medical Commands Analysis and Evaluation Division at the time of her passing. In her 37 years of service, she was awarded the Achievement Medal and Commander’s Awards for Civil Service.
Joanne had a true servant’s heart and cared deeply for her family, friends and the soldiers who she served.
She is survived by her son, Paul J. Cyr; father Elwood H. Shemwell and wife Neva; sister Nancy; brothers Scott, Paul, David and wife Alesha, and Robert and wife Jennifer; nieces Paris, Allison and Genevieve; nephews Browning, Reed, Charles and Alexander. Joanne was predeceased by her mother, Genevieve Shemwell.
Luke is survived by his parents, Paul Cyr and Lauren Hensen. He was enrolled at Howard Early Childhood Center. He was a joy to all he touched and will be deeply missed by his teachers, fellow students, friends and family.
Memorial donations in memory of Joanne may be made to The Fisher House, 36015 Fisher Avenue, Fort Hood, TX, 76544 or charity of your choice.
Luke will be honored with “Luke’s Room,” a special prayer and healing room for children and families at ONE (formerly the Christ Healing Center).
