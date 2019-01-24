A funeral Mass for Joe C. Gomez, 89, of Killeen, will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen.
Mr. Gomez died peacefully Jan. 15, 2019. He was born Nov. 15, 1929, in Brackettville, to Toribio Gomez and Sabas Castillo.
He married the love of his life, Juanita Benavides, in Killeen in 1950. They shared 68 wonderful years together. Mr. Gomez was a business owner and worked for civil service for 35 years. He was also a founding father of the Pan American Club in Harker Heights.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Toribio and Sabas Gomez; one brother, Manuel Gomez; and one great-granddaughter, Angelica Berrera.
Mr. Gomez is survived by his loving wife, Juanita B. Gomez; daughters, Mary “Pinky” Vasquez and husband Jay, Margaret “Maggie” Ruiz, Diana Carlos and husband Rudy, Norma Almandoz and husband Gus; and one brother, Raul Gomez and wife Bonnie; nine grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
The family would like to give a special thanks to his niece Tonya Gomez.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.crawfordbowersfuneralhome.com for the Gomez family.
