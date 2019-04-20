Joe Edward King Jr.

Funeral services for Joe King, 33, will be held at 2:30 p.m. Monday at Heritage Funeral Home, 425 E. Central Texas Expressway, in Harker Heights with a visitation from 1 to 2:30 p.m.
Mr. King died April 13, 2019. He was born Dec. 14, 1985 on Fort Hood to Joe Edward and Clarice Elizabeth Richey King.
He graduated from Copperas Cove High School and attended AIU in Austin.
Joe worked for Amazon in Salt Lake and previously worked at Good Will in Copperas Cove.
He was an awesome son, loving uncle and brother. He was a gamer and enjoyed doing artwork.
Joe is survived by his parents; grandparents, Linda Dawson, Martha Modesta Mendiola and David Richey; his brother Albert “Rusty” King (Ashley) and sister Modesta Deluna (Ismael) plus five nieces and nephews who he loved.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather Joseph E. King and two uncles, Chris King, David L. Richey.
Arrangements are entrusted to Myers Mortuary in Ogden, Utah.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.myers-mortuary.com.
