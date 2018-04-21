No services are scheduled for Joe Gaines Black, 82, of Copperas Cove.
Mr. Black died April 17, 2018. He was born Dec. 27, 1935, in Cherokee, Okla., to the late Gaines and Maxine Coulter Black.
Mr. Black joined the United States Navy in February 1955 and served for 20 years. During his time of service, he was chief of communications and served on the space recovery team. After his retirement, he worked for several years offshore in communications.
He is survived by his companion of 20 years, Joan Rondot; children, Katherine Johnson, Shirley Fields, Gary Slater, Gillian Steenson, Heather Duggan, Patricia Jeffries and Joseph Black; a cousin, Kenya Wallace; 14 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.
Scott’s Funeral Home of Copperas Cove is in charge of arrangements.
