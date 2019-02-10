A funeral service for Joe W.G. Behlau, 95, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in Lampasas. Burial will be at Davis Cemetery near Briggs.
Mr. Behlau died Feb. 7, 2019. He was born April 13, 1923, in Rochester, N.Y.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Sneed Funeral Chapel.
