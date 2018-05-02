JOE W. WILLIAMSON, PE

Joe was born December 21, 1921 in Paris, TX to Walter J. Williamson and Gladys Elizabeth Miller. He married Marjorie J. Boatwright on June 25, 1942. A graduate of Paris High School and the Paris Junior College; Mr. Williamson was a civil engineer. He worked for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Texas Highway Department in Paris and Denison, TX. Later as a partner with Triangle Engineering Company, he and his family relocated to Killeen, TX in 1952. Some of the buildings he designed in Killeen back then included the First National Bank downtown, the Cow House Hotel and the Mini Dome on Fort Hood. In 1970 Mr. Williamson rejoined the Texas Highway Department as resident engineer in the Belton office during the reconstruction of U.S. Highway 190 Expressway from Belton to Fort Hood. After the U.S. Highway 190 project was completed, he was employed by the city of Killeen, TX as city engineer and later as director of engineering and planning. Mr. Williamson retired July 1987.
Mr. Williamson was a motorsports racing enthusiast winning many drag races at Temple Academy Raceway “Little River”. He also sponsored his sons racing go karts and motorcycles. Mr. Williamson was an eagle scout growing up in Paris, TX; Grand master of the Masonic Lodge in Killeen in the early 60’s; a member of Faith Point Church in Killeen and a life member of the American Society of Civil Engineers. Mr. Williamson said, “I have always considered myself as a work in progress”.
Mr. Williamson was preceded in death by his parents and oldest son David Williamson. Survivors include his wife of 76 years, Marjorie Williamson, two sons, Walter Williamson and Bill Williamson, six grandsons, two granddaughters, 3 great-grandsons and 3 great-granddaughters. Joe Williamson was loved by all that knew him and will be missed by those as well. Memorial service to be announced.
