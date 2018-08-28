Funeral services for John D. Hutchinson, 83, of Copperas Cove, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove. Burial with full military honors will follow at 1 p.m. at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Mr. Hutchinson died peacefully at his home, in accordance with his wishes, on Aug. 24, 2018. He was born in 1934 in Altha, Fla., to Pope Dewey and Christelle Hutchinson.
He graduated from Pompano Beach High School, where he excelled in sports, in 1954. He went on to attend Mississippi State University on a football scholarship until a knee injury ended his career.
Mr. Hutchinson joined the Army in 1954. His natural leadership abilities led him to a successful 30-year career. He was a highly decorated Vietnam veteran, serving three tours and earning many honors, including the Silver Star, a Bronze Star with a V device, and four Purple Hearts. He graduated from the Sergeant Major Academy at Fort Bliss in 1973, and retired in 1984 with the rank of command sergeant major.
After his retirement from the Army, he received a bachelor’s degree from American Technological University in 1984. He continued to serve his country as a government contracted civilian at Fort Hood, working with the adjutant general in strength management.
Upon retiring from civil service in 2009, Mr. Hutchinson did volunteer work for the USO and with Meals on Wheels.
He became a Mason in 1964 in the Blue Lodge of Columbus, Ga., and was also a member of the Waco Scottish Rite and the Hiram Shriners in Copperas Cove. Most recently, he had become a member of the Eastern Star and the Noon Exchange Club in Copperas Cove.
Mr. Hutchinson was also a member of the Southern Cruisers motorcycle club, and he had a lifelong love of sports, especially the Dallas Cowboys.
He was a respected, generous, and much loved part of a large extended family that included biological, step, and military members.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia; sister, Shirley Faye Hunter; sons, John Denis Hutchinson and Dana Scott Hutchinson; daughters, Donna Lynn Ellenburg, and Kelly Ann Anthony; stepsons, Herschiel Tuley and John Tuley; stepdaughter, Catherine Tuley Salter of Copperas Cove; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove, which is in charge of the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the USO or the Shriner’s Childrens Hospital.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.