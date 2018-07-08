Visitation for John D. Walker, 57, of Salado, will be from 2:30 to 5 p.m. Thursday at Heritage Funeral Home in Harker Heights.
Mr. Walker was born July 1, 1960, in Pawtucket, R.I. He worked most recently as a security guard.
Mr. Walker had recently returned from a lengthy stay in Germany and Colorado.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Goyette; and two brothers, Danile Walker and Robert Walker.
Mr. Walker is survived by his beloved wife, Valerie Walker; cherished sons, Robert D. Walker, Mathew A. Walker, Brandon L. Walker, and Harley D. Walker; one precious granddaughter, Kiaya; and siblings Raymond H. Walker, Denise Walker; and numerous other family and friends.
