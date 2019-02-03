Funeral service for John Daniel Johnson Jr., 89, of Killeen, will be held at noon Thursday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home, 1615 S. Fort Hood St. in Killeen.
Graveside services and interment will be follow at 2 p.m. at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Mr. Johnson died Jan. 30, 2019. He was born Sept. 29, 1929, in Hattiesburg, Miss., to the late Annie Long Johnson and Rev. John Daniel Johnson Sr.
The Johnson family announces with deep sorrow the loss of their beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
Mr. Johnson received his education in Hattiesburg, Miss., and graduated from Hattiesburg High School. On April 20, 1951, Mr. Johnson enlisted in the Army and served his country faithfully until his retirement on Dec. 31, 1973. After Mr. Johnson’s retirement, he worked as an Army specialist, deploying soldiers for overseas assignments.
Mr. Johnson served his country in the U.S. Army and had an illustrious career as an Army medic. He honorably served in several tours abroad: Germany and the Vietnam War (two tours). During his service in the Army, Mr. Johnson received many commendations and awards, including the Bronze Star Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Combat Medical Badge, Vietnam Service Medal, Air Medal, and Expert Rifle Medal.
On June 2, 1953, he married the love of his life, Mamie Lee Johnson, and to this union the blessings of five children were added — four sons and one daughter.
He leaves to cherish his precious memories: one brother, Allen Johnson (Norita) of Los Angeles, Calif.; three children: son Johnnie L. Johnson (Grace) of Fairfield, Calif., daughter Dora D. Dubra of Copperas Cove, and son John D. Johnson, III of Purvis, Miss.; seven grandchildren: Venice Taylor (Kenneth), Johnnie L. Johnson Jr. (Kristi), Amanda R. Johnson, John D. Johnson IV, Calvin D. Johnson, Lydia Thomas (MarQuis), and Marissa Seshadri (Nitin); 14 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.
Mr. Johnson was preceded in death by his wife, Mamie Lee Johnson; his two sons, Douglas Edward Johnson and Daryl Lavon Johnson; four brothers, Alfred Johnson, Edward Johnson, Willie Johnson and Calvin Johnson; and one sister, Leoma Thomas.
Viewing and visitation will be held prior to service from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.