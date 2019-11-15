Funeral services for John Frederick Swart will be 10 a.m. Monday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove. Burial will be at the Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio.
Mr. Swart died Nov. 14, 2019, in Waco. He was born July 17, 1950, in Frankfurt, Germany
