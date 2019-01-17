Funeral services for retired Staff Sgt. John Henry Smith Jr. will be held at 4 p.m. Friday at Heritage Funeral Home in Harker Heights.
Mr. Smith died Jan. 13, 2019. He was born Aug. 7, 1957 in Glen Ridge, N.J., to John and Joan (Alexander) Smith Sr.
Mr. Smith proudly served in the United States Army until his retirement at Fort Hood. He then moved on to civil service with the VA Hospital in Temple, where he worked for another 20 years. Mr. Smith also enjoyed spending time bowling, fishing and was an avid online gamer. Along with rooting for his Oakland Raiders, he loved to travel and most of all spend time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Joan Irvine; and son, Kum Yun.
Mr. Smith is survived by his beloved wife, Frances Smith; cherished children Kang Yun, Song Yun, John R. San Nicolas, Nelanie Contreras, Diann Belt, Jessica Cepeda, Jennifer Stewart and Rachael San Nicolas; 14 precious grandchildren; siblings Chad Smith, Raymond Irvine, Joanne Sinclair, Judith Gordan and Jill Cox; and numerous other family and friends.
A visitation will take place before the funeral service at 3 p.m.
Condolences may be left at www.killeen-funeralhome.com.
