Graveside services for John Hilton Smith, 68, will be at 2 p.m. Friday at Davis Cemetery.
Mr. Smith died Oct. 21, 2018.
He was born Sept. 15, 1950, in Lampasas to Hilton Reagan Smith and Mildred Jeanette (Casbeer) Smith.
At the time of Mr. Smith’s birth, his parents and one sister lived in Killeen. He attended Killeen schools. In 1977, Mr. Smith married Nancy S. Barrington, and they had 2 children. They divorced in 2005.
All of Mr. Smith’s life was spent in the Killeen/Belton area managing his own rental properties. His favorite things to do were camping, fishing and training his dogs. Mr. Smith shared his home with two dogs, Bailey and Jack.
Survivors include his children, Laura Rice of Belton and Chad Smith of Hutto; two sisters, Annette Hyder of Bastrop and Debbie Phillips of Round Rock; two grandsons, Chase and Evan; two caring cousins, Sledge and Jean Smith; and many relatives and friends.
Sneed Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
