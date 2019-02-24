Funeral services for John Milton Ellyson, 76, of Killeen, will be held at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen with a graveside service to follow at 1 p.m. at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Mr. Ellyson, originally of Vallejo, Calif., died Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, with his family by his side. He was born Nov. 27, 1942, to the union of Denney D. and Alma C. Ellyson in Vallejo. John grew up in the Napa Valley area with his parents, brother Denney and sisters Pauline and RuthAnn.
John joined the Army in 1967 and served in Korea and Vietnam. He earned several medals, including the National Defense Service Medal, the Bronze Star Medal, Combat Infantryman Badge, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Good Conduct Medal, Marksman, Vietnam Service Medal with three Bronze Service Stars, and the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal. After he was discharged from the Army, John worked in construction and owned his own auto repair business.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, SuCha, daughter Cherie Vasquez and husband Joshua, son Glenn Ellyson and wife Maricel, and grandchildren Nick, Matthew, Tiara, Taylor, and Marcus among many other relatives and friends.
John loved spending time with his family. He loved being outdoors fishing, camping, and boating. He also enjoyed road trips and cooking Thanksgiving dinner for his family.
A viewing to honor John will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home at 1615 S. Fort Hood St., Killeen, which is in charge of the arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.