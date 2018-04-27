Graveside service with military honors for John Stanley Nelson, 60, of Killeen, will be at noon Monday at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Mr. Nelson died April 16, 2018, in Killeen. He was born July 14, 1957, in Santa Monica, Calif.
Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home in Killeen is in charge of arrangements.
Offer condolences at www.chisolmsfuneral.com.
