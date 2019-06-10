Memorial services for John Will Cotham, 75, of Bartlett, will be at 10 a.m. Friday at Crotty Funeral Home.
Mr. Cotham died June 7, 2019. He was born Dec. 2, 1943, in Runnels County, Texas, to Luther and Virgie Cotham.
Mr. Cotham was preceded in death by his sisters, Floy Virginia Cotham Soesbe and Elva Lou Cotham Carter.
Crotty Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Belton is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.