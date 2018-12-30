Graveside services for John William Moreno, 67, of Killeen, will be 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019, at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery with full military honors. Visitation will be prior to service 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen.
Mr. Moreno was born July 23, 1951 in Sherman, Texas and died Dec. 25, 2018 in Killeen.
