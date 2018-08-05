Services for Johnnie Eldridge Wood, 73, of Killeen, will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday at First United Methodist Church of Killeen. Interment will immediately follow at the Killeen City Cemetery.
Mrs. Wood died August 1, 2018, in her home. A loving mother and Mimi, she was a native Killeenite and lived here the majority of her life. She was loved and respected by all who knew her.
Mrs. Wood was born in Wolfe City, Texas, on Feb. 10, 1945, to John and Dorothy Ann Eldridge. She was one of seven children, raised in Killeen and graduated from Killeen High School in 1963.
Mrs. Wood married her high school sweetheart, Danny Wood, on Dec. 19, 1964, and together they lovingly raised two daughters, Laura Wood Bundrant and Leslie Wood Dippel.
She worked as a court stenographer for the majority of her career. During the last years of her life, she was a loving caregiver for her father.
Mrs. Wood had a beautiful alto voice and sang in the Killeen Kangaroo choir and First United Methodist Church chancel choir. Her daughters have vivid, happy memories of the family singing around the piano as she played.
Her first and only priority was her family, to whom she was completely devoted. Her love and dedication to her daughters was only surpassed by her love and dedication to her five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She was happiest when she was with them simply being their Mimi.
Mrs. Wood lived a simple and quiet life. If asked, she would say she did nothing special, but to everyone else she was the model of humility and selfless grace and generosity.
She was a steadfast and loving presence not only in her own children’s lives but in the lives of her many nieces and nephews. They each have countless memories of her loving them and caring for them as if they were her own children, because in all of the important ways, they were.
All will fondly remember her warm smile, open home and chocolate pie.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Ann Eldridge, sister, Judy Fogle, brother ,Butch Eldridge and sister, Julie Ashe.
Mrs. Wood is survived by her children, Laura Bundrant and her husband, Donald, of Killeen; Leslie Dippel and her husband, David, of Austin; father, John Eldridge of Killeen; sisters, Jerry Wykes and her husband, Richard, of Killeen; Linda Gallaway and her husband, Terry, of Belton; Betty Shupp and her husband, Terry, of Rockwall; grandchildren, Daniel Bundrant of Killeen; David Bundrant of Riverdale, Ga.; Avery, Joseph, and Christopher Dippel of Austin; great-grandchildren Aaden and Payton Bundrant of Killeen and Alana, Malea and Nevaeh Bundrant of Riverdale, Ga.; and numerous nieces and nephews who all loved and adored her beyond measure.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen, which is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.