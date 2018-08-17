Funeral services for Johnnie Leon Canady Jr., 47, of Killeen, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Simmonsville Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will follow at the Killeen City Cemetery.
Mr. Canady died Aug. 11, 2018, in Killeen. He was born Oct. 8, 1970, in Temple.
Visitation is from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Simmonsville Missionary Baptist Church. Offer condolences at www.chisolmsfuneral.com. Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home in Killeen is in charge of arrangements.
