Funeral services for Johnny Taft, 77, will be at 10 a.m. Friday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove, with burial to follow at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Mr. Taft proudly served his country in the U.S. Army for over 20 years, retiring as a staff sergeant. After his retirement he served the City of Copperas Cove for 23 years before retiring.
His family says he has now left them on earth to serve His Lord in Heaven.
Mr. Taft was preceded in death by his son, Johnny Michael Taft; his parents, Minnie and Bob Taft; his sister, Virginia Lee Thompson; and his brother, Bobby Gene Taft.
He leaves behind the love of his life, his childhood sweetheart, best friend, and wife of over 57 years, Anita Taft; his beloved son, Christopher Brian Taft; his cherished daughter Christina Diana Taft; and dear sister, Vera Louise Waller; five grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Crawford Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove.
Words of comfort for the Taft family may be shared at www.crawfordbowersfuneralhome.com
