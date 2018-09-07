Memorial services for Jose “Papa” Edgardo Sierra, 64, of Killeen, will be at noon Monday at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Sierra died Sept. 4, 2018, surrounded by family and friends.
He was born May 10, 1954, to Santo and Gloria Sierra in Cayey, Puerto Rico.
