Funeral services for Jose Trujillo, 78, of Killeen, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Father Tom Chamberlain officiating. Burial will follow at the Killeen City Cemetery.
Mr. Trujillo died Feb. 5, 2019, at a Temple hospital.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Harper Talasek Chapel, with a rosary at 7 p.m.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.