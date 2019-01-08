Services for Joseph Charles Alsop Sr., 82, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen. Burial with military honors will be at noon at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Mr. Alsop died peacefully on the morning of Dec. 26, 2018, after an extended illness.
He was born Jan. 15, 1936, in Washington, D.C., to Joseph A. Alsop and Jane E. Burnell, where he lived until joining the U.S. Army at the age of 17.
During his 20 years of service, he was awarded the Vietnam Service Medal with four Bronze Service Stars; Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal; Good Conduct Medal Clasp, Bronze, three Loops; National Defense Service Medal; Army Commendation Medal with one Oak Leaf Cluster; Meritorious Unit Commendation, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal (Korea); Meritorious Service Medal; Joint Service Commendation Medal and Bronze Star Medal.
After retiring from the U.S. Army, Mr. Alsop worked for the Junior ROTC department at both Killeen and Ellison high schools for 20 years. He also supported the Wounded Warrior Project and other charitable organizations.
Mr. Alsop married Virginia Benavides on July 27, 1958, in Killeen. They were devoted to one another and happily married for over 60 years.
He was preceded in death by his twin sister, JoAnne Gibson; younger brother, Timothy Alsop; and grandson, Matthew Alsop.
He is survived by his wife, Virginia B. Alsop; their three children, Gina (Alsop) Waterfield, Joseph (Joe) Alsop Jr., and Gary Alsop Sr.; their 12 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and many friends scattered around the world.
In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation to the Wounded Warrior Project.
