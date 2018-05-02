Funeral services for Joseph F. Calderon Jr., 85, of Temple, will be at 9 a.m. Friday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home of Killeen, with burial with full military honors to follow at 11 a.m. at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Mr. Calderon died April 28, 2018.
He was born July 19, 1932, in Callao, Peru, to Joseph F. Calderon Sr. and Rosa Carmela Cardenas Souza-Ferreira.
Mr. Calderon was a loving husband, father and grandfather.
He served 27 years in the military, achieving the rank of master sergeant, and served in both Korea and Vietnam.
His military medals include the National Defense Service Medal with 1st Oak Leaf Cluster, Army of Occupational Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with 4 Bronze Service Stars, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Air Medal Numeral 1, Bronze Star Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal (Korea), Non Crewman Badge, Good Conduct Medal Clasp, and Silver 3 Loops.
After the military, Mr. Calderon obtained his bachelor’s degree and taught at the Central Texas College-Fort Hood Campus for 10 years.
Mr. Calderon loved animals and he also loved to fix things. He was always working on one project or another.
He is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Elsie Souza.
Mr. Calderon is survived by his wife, Trudi Calderon; sons, Joseph M. Calderon and Werner L. Gierstorfer; daughters, Rose E. Underwood, Monica A. Kealey, Silvia I. Randazzo, Sonja E. Herring, and Susi G. Shuttlesworth; sisters, Rose E. Perna and Mary Lou Roman; several grandchildren; family and friends. He leaves cherished memories to all.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home of Killeen.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.