Joseph Galiana III, age 65, passed away in his home surrounded by loving family, on August 24, 2019. Joseph was born January 8, 1954 in Pusan, Korea. Joseph served in the US Army for 8 years and retired from the Killeen Police Department as Sergeant in January 2008 after 27 years of service.
Joseph is survived by his wife, Gloria, two sons, Brian and Adam, and his granddaughter, Erica. He is preceded in death by his parents.
