Funeral services for Joseph Oliver Banta, 91, of Lampasas will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Sneed Funeral Chapel in Lampasas. Burial will follow at Townsend Cemetery in Adamsville.
Mr. Banta died June 24, 2019, at Lampasas Nursing and Rehabilitation.
He was born Jan. 1, 1928, in Goose Creek.
Visitation is at 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
