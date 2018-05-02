Private family services for Josephine Waymire, 89, of Temple, will be held at a later date.
Mrs. Waymire died April 30, 2018, in Temple.
Her body was cremated.
Memorials may be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at stjude.org.
Arrangements are entrusted to Crotty Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Belton.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.