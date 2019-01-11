Funeral services for Joy Ann Boles, of Harker Heights, will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Heritage Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Killeen Memorial Park on Lake Road.
Mrs. Boles died Jan. 3, 2019. She was born Nov. 15, 1960, to Charles Blakey and Viola Joiner in Gary, Ind.
Mrs. Boles enjoyed watching over her family and raising her children. She greatly enjoyed swing dancing, reading, cooking and blogging. Her grandchildren were a source of pride, and she loved spending time with them.
Mrs. Boles is survived by her parents; husband, Eugene Boles Sr.; cherished children, Eugene Boles Jr., Quincy (Dominique) Boles, and Isiah Boles; precious grandchildren, Sean Boles, Jalen Boles and Jace Boles; sisters, Nina (Larry) Garmon and LaTanza (Robert) Lee; and numerous other family and friends.
A visitation will be held at Heritage Funeral Home one hour prior to the service. Condolences may be left at www.heritage-funeralhome.com.
