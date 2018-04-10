Funeral services for Joy Barbara Boyles, 75, of Killeen, will be at 9 a.m. Friday at Killeen Memorial Park Chapel, 3516 Lake Road, Killeen.
Mrs. Boyles died April 8, 2018. She was born on July 14, 1942, in Garden City, N.J. to the late Vince and Doris Gillis.
Mrs. Boyles was preceded in death by her beloved husband, George E. Boyles. She is survived by her cherished daughters, Cindy Hoover, Debby O’Donnell, and Cathy Buber; four precious grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and siblings, Wendy Simpson and Vince “Butch” Gillis, Jr.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Heritage Funeral Home in Harker Heights. Condolences may be left at www.killeen-funeralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.