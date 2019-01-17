Services for Joyce Gatson Davis, 79, of Copperas Cove, will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Jesus Name Apostolic Ministry Church in Copperas Cove.
Mrs. Davis died Jan. 15, 2019, at her residence in Copperas Cove. She was born June 24, 1939, to Samuel Gatson and Sarah Richardson in Long Branch, N.J.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral.
