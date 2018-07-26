Joyce Lovett

A memorial service for Joyce “Faye” Lovett, 89, of Copperas Cove, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday in the Crawford Bowers Funeral Home Chapel in Copperas Cove. Inurnment will be at noon at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mrs. Lovett died July 15, 2018, and was born Nov. 17, 1928, to Beulah Sturgill and Roy Sturgill in Kildav, Ky.
She married Hubert Lovett on March 5, 1945.
Mrs. Lovett was a loving wife, moving with her husband and two children many times in over 20 years of military life.
She obtained a bachelor of arts in education from Auburn University and taught in military schools overseas.
After her husband’s retirement, the couple settled in Copperas Cove.
Mrs. Lovett taught in the Copperas Cove Independent School District for over 25 years.
She also sewed, gardened and rescued stray cats.
Mrs. Lovett was a devoted grandmother, supporting her grandchildren in many activities.
She enjoyed traveling with her husband to many bowling tournaments throughout the country.
Mrs. Lovett was preceded in death by her loving husband of 72 years, Hubert Lovett; son, Ronald Lee Lovett; father, Roy Sturgill and mother, Beulah Sturgill.
She is survived by her daughter, Patricia Edwards (George); daughter-in-law, Diane Lovett; grandchildren, Jill Lovett, Zeb Lovett, Ronald Trevor Lovett, Frederick Noble, Jason Noble and Tracy Huff; and numerous great-grandchildren.
Services are under the care of Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove.
